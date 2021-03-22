Ripple is on the rise again: it broke a month’s record

Classified as an altcoin, Ripple was on the rise again a month later and broke the record again. The cryptocurrency, which recently received a certificate to close the vulnerability of RippleNet, experienced an increase of more than 30 percent in seven days after this move.

Ripple managed to rejoice its investors

Ripple (XRP), which holds the seventh largest virtual currency title relative to the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, has suffered a serious decline in recent months after the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

After the legal transaction, US exchanges such as OKCoin and Coinbase announced that they have suspended Ripple-related transactions until the next announcement. Following this announcement, the XRP and dollar exchange rate fell sharply, making the token investors nervous.

However, after the passage of time, things started to change for the cryptocurrency. The fact that trading in virtual currency could be continued safely after the hearing held last Friday made investors happy. After this hearing, the currency continued to increase rapidly by gaining a serious momentum.

Starting the new week with a 15 percent increase in value, XRP saw a value of $ 0.58979 in the middle of noon on Monday. However, the seventh largest cryptocurrency fell again slightly towards the evening of the day.

As of Monday, Ripple is trading at $ 0.57523.

