Ripple In Search: New Good News For XRP On The Way?

Blockchain company Ripple (XRP) is looking for a software engineer who can work in Iceland. The software specialist joining the company team will be responsible for developing a “distributed commerce platform”.

Ripple, which has started posting job postings frequently recently, has added a new one to these postings. Ripple, which has offices in places such as San Francisco, New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, Sao Paulo, Reykjavik, Washington and Dubai, is looking for a senior software engineer who can work in the Reykjavik office. So what is this engineer expected to do?

To Develop Distributed Trading Platform

Senior software engineer developing a distributed trading platform where people can access cryptocurrency markets in real time,

Creating an algorithm to calculate liquidity and find its source, adapting this algorithm to company products,

It will be expected to find new solutions to “complex software problems” and to produce prototypes for them.

It is not known what role XRP will play in the new trading platform to be developed by Ripple. However, the company is expected to benefit from On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) technology in this development process. The company also wants its partners to be able to use this platform to “access Ripple products and services”. The new Ripple platform to be developed may have reflections on the XRP price.

What are the expectations from the candidate?

Ripple wants the software engineer to fill this position to be particularly experienced in scalability. The candidate should have advanced knowledge of Java and the Java ecosystem in general, and experience in fintech or financial markets.



