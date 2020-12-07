Ripple Founder Could Sell 207 Million XRP This Week

Jed McCaleb, one of the founders of blockchain giant Ripple, sold a large amount of XRP from his personal account on Sunday, December 6th. McCaleb, which has billions of XRP in its portfolio and sells in almost regular amounts on a daily basis, this time made a transaction of 29.5 million XRP, much higher than normal.

In 2012, McCaleb, who was in the founding staff of Ripple, was given 9 billion XRP for his work. McCaleb announced that he wanted to sell these coins he owned after two years. That’s why McCaleb, who is on trial with Ripple management, signed a deal with the company in 2016. With this agreement, McCaleb was allowed to sell a certain amount (around 1 percent of the daily volume) every day.

McCaleb has been regularly selling millions of coins since 2016. McCaleb, who founded Stellar after leaving the Ripple team, has been selling 9.9 million XRPs daily for a while.

Sold almost 30 million XRPs yesterday

Cryptocurrency researcher Leonidas Hadjiloizou noticed an unusual transaction yesterday on Jed McCaleb’s personal wallet. McCaleb, who sold 9.9 million units of XRP over the past week, made a much larger transaction on Sunday, December 6th. Hadjiloizou’s share showed that the Ripple founder sold more than 29.5 million XRP during the day. But the job may not be limited to this.

It could sell 207 million XRP this week

According to Hadjiloizou’s statement, one of the articles of the agreement between McCaleb and Ripple is about how many coins McCaleb will sell throughout the week. According to this article, the total amount of XRP McCaleb will sell in any given week varies on the Sunday of each week. Therefore, McCaleb’s selling X amount of coins on Sunday means he can sell X amount of coins every day until the next Sunday.

Hadjiloizou interpreted McCaleb’s sale of 29.5 million coins on Sunday with this article. The researcher said, based on yesterday’s data, McCaleb could sell 207 million XRP this week. This number is 124.2 million dollars with the data of 14:00 on December 7.



