Ripple, Forget SHIB: These 3 Altcoins Could Hit Summer!

Out of over 10 thousand cryptos in the market, Ripple (XRP) is one of the most popular, ranking 6th in terms of market capitalization. Ripple is a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple Labs, a cryptocurrency payment system. Ripple has been involved in a lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since late 2020. As a result, XRP has seen more volatility compared to other cryptos. Analysts examined three altcoins that have the potential to be better than XRP and will mark the summer.

STEPN (GMT)

STEPN (GMT) is relatively new to the market, but is currently in the top 60 in the world. The creators of STEPN call it a “Web 3 lifestyle app with social fi and game fiction elements.” By gamifying movement and wellness, STEPN encourages its users to socialize with one another while living a healthier lifestyle. This sets STEPN apart from other cryptocurrencies. STEPN is a “move to earn” lifestyle app where traders can earn crypto by exercising. Move to earn apps allow users to earn passive income just by exercising. Users can earn money from their daily workouts and earn tokens by walking or running.

Investors need to download the STEPN app and activate their account. Once activated, they will need to purchase an NFT sneaker in the STEPN market. The crypto earning rate of investors is based on the characteristics of the sneaker. Anyone can download the app, but currently only 2,000 activation codes are provided per day. With a long waiting list, promotions offered by STEPN, and the popularity of the “move to win” model, STEPN has great long-term value.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a cryptocurrency founded by Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson. ADA is a third-generation blockchain gaining popularity. The Cardano method speeds up processing time and reduces energy use and environmental impact. Cardano also aims to offer a higher level of security.

Cardano states that ADA is “a blockchain platform for changemakers, innovators, and visionaries.” ADA is Cardano’s native token and can be used to make peer-to-peer transfers around the world. In addition to transfer and trading, investors can earn tokens through staking. Compared to many other cryptos, staking works cyclically for ADA. This can make ADA staking highly profitable.

Solana is a third-generation blockchain and open-source cryptocurrency project. SOL is unique in that it uses a combination of PoH and PoS. This allows the network to securely process up to 50,000 transactions per second. According to Solana’s official website, the platform is “the fastest growing ecosystem in blockchain and crypto in the world, with thousands of projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3, and more.” Solana has helped power decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts.

SOL was recently added to Robinhood, and with the release of Solana Pay, crypto has become even more popular. Solana pay is a “build your own online store” application on the blockchain. Users can create a storefront and accept low-fee, global payments directly to their wallets without the need for a debit or credit card. Since its launch, more than 600 investors have signed up. One of Solana Pay’s goals is to digitally replicate cash transactions.