Ripple CTO: 48 Billion XRP Can Be Burned

Ripple CTO David Schwartz said that with the Ripple community voting in this direction, the company could force the company to burn all XRP assets. “If the majority want a change, there is nothing the minority can do,” said Ripple CTO.

David Schwartz, chief technology officer for Ripple, said that regardless of whether the decision will be accepted, the company could be forced to burn 48 billion XRP by validators.

Ripple currently holds half of the total supply of XRP. Ripple regularly releases some of this XRP reserve it owns. Although some of the XRP community criticizes Ripple for this sales policy, Ripple management claims that the company does not make these sales for manipulative purposes.

Democracy requires this

A Twitter user also tagged David Schwartz in his post and asked him a question on the subject. He asked his user whether this would be possible, he said, if the validators and the community in general would come together and agree that burning 50 billion XRP in their escrow accounts would be better for the community.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz answered the question that this is possible and Ripple cannot do anything to prevent it.

“Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority want a rule change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them. ”

So how is this possible?

XRP Ledger changes require 80% approval from network validators. If this ratio remains above 80% for 2 weeks, the change becomes effective. For example, XRP Ledger validators voted this way in June to adopt a new enhancement called Checks Amendment, without Ripple’s support.

Ripple routinely unlocks XRP in its escrow wallets, as it did earlier this month. Since the company routinely sells XRP, it has been the target of many criticisms. Ripple has sold an average of 196 million XRP per month since December 2017, according to a report released earlier this year by XRPArcade. As of April, a total of 5.5 billion XRP has been sold. 5.5 billion XRP, XRP price exceeds $ 3.3 billion while it is currently $ 0.61.

Ripple stopped selling XRP in the second and third quarters of this year until the beginning of December and started buying the tokens back to their escrow wallets to support the price. Some of the XRPs unlocked this month have returned to “escrow” wallets. It remains unclear whether the community will actually unite and take such a step, although it is possible on paper.



