Ripple CEO’s Statements: He Draws attention to the factors that damage the crypto ecosystem!

In a new interview with CNBC, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse touched on the factors damaging the crypto ecosystem, especially maximalism among crypto communities. In addition, Garlinghouse stated that he owns several cryptocurrencies and that many projects can grow as the industry grows. Stating that maximalism harms the crypto ecosystem, Garlinghouse stated that projects have different use cases and goals, so the idea that one project will dominate the entire ecosystem is erroneous.

Statements by Ripple CEO

In his new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Ripple touched on the factors that hinder the development of the crypto ecosystem. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that he owns many cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), expressing his thoughts that the crypto industry will continue to develop, and most projects can record significant growth in the long term.

Arguing that projects in the crypto ecosystem have different use cases and goals, and in this context, only one project cannot dominate the entire crypto ecosystem, Garlinghouse stated that maximalism among crypto communities harms the industry.

Key events in the SEC-Ripple case

At the end of 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple and its top managers for selling unregistered securities, calling XRP a security. At that time, XRP was losing value at a very high rate, and in the process it could not reach the ATH level fixed before the trial. Recently, however, there have been significant changes in Ripple’s favor in the lengthy SEC-Ripple lawsuit. In this context, the CEO of Ripple also stated that the progress of the case is developing more positively than they expected. Recent developments in the case and statements by the CEO of Ripple have led to the fact that the case may soon end on the side of the XRP community.