Ripple CEO Speaks About Airdrop Awaiting XRP Investors

The turbulent image of XRP price in the last days does not seem to end until December 12th. The airdrop to be made by the Flare Network is currently on the radar of all XRP investors. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared his thoughts on this issue and further increased the excitement of XRP investors.

XRP investors are “rightly excited”

Garlinghouse commented on the Flare Network team in an interview with Julia Chatterley. Stating that XRP investors are “justifiably excited” about this latest project, Garlinghouse stated that the Flare team has created an interesting niche.

On December 12, Flare Network will distribute 1: 1 SPARK token to investors holding XRP in exchanges or cryptocurrency wallets that support this event. Garlinghouse stated that he also met the “management team” behind this project. Ripple’s CEO describes the team as follows:

“I think they are very talented and have a very clear vision of the problem they are going to solve.”

Interest in XRP still continues

Ripple has actually been one of the Flare Networks investors from the very beginning. On the website of the project, it is stated that the Flare Network is targeting an EVM compatible network with low transaction costs and high processing capacity. The project, which is planned to have Ethereum Virtual Machine integration, is also expected to bring together the most important features of XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks. Ripple’s CEO describes all these developments as “exciting”. The airdrop to be made for both the project and XRP investors keeps the interest in XRP alive.

So, how do investors think about this process and its continuation?

What are analysts’ XRP price predictions?

Analyst Blackbeard stated that he thinks the XRP price will continue to rise until December 12, 2020. The reason for this is the airdrop, which will be made predictably.

$XRP will probably pump until the 12th December (snapshot day) because of the upcoming airdrop. — Blackbeard (@crypto_blkbeard) December 7, 2020

The province of Capo of Crypto, known for its Bitcoin price predictions, published a very pale XRP price analysis. The analyst drew attention to the $ 589 target for XRP price in the long term in his chart, which he described as a “dream”.



