Ripple CEO: Chinese President may change Bitcoin

Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping could make changes to Bitcoin if he wanted.

Speaking at a virtual conference in DC Fintech Week, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse suggested that 65 to 75 percent of Bitcoin mining is under the control of Chinese miners, saying that if China’s President Xi Jinping loses some money, he could change the Bitcoin blockchain:

“What if President Xi loses $ 1 million in Bitcoin? It could be the opportunity for the Chinese Communist Party to infect the Bitcoin blockchain and take the path of rewinding to regain the million-dollar Bitcoins lost due to a hack attack ”

Ripple’s former CEO, Chris Larsen, made similar statements, but these statements received harsh criticism from the Bitcoin community because the Chinese government has practically no way of capturing the miners.

On the other hand, Garlinghouse continued his complaints about the regulations in the USA and stated that the different opinions of different regulatory institutions about cryptocurrencies created uncertainty in this regard.

“The Chinese Communist Party can gain control”

Stating that China made very strategic moves when it came to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology and went beyond implementing a CBDC project, Ripple CEO said that people started to overlook the fact that Bitcoin mining has a centralized structure due to its structure and nature:

“65 to 75 percent of bitcoin mining is under the control of Chinese miners and we need to argue that the Chinese Communist Party has an opportunity to control the system”

Garlinghouse also cited the negative environmental impact of proof of work (PoW) based cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum:

“It worries me that we have given these technologies an advantage in the USA”

“CBDC alone does not solve the problem”

Stating that CBDC, ie central banks digital money projects are very important and that they do not pose any threat to XRP, Ripple CEO said:

“The fact that a central bank has digital currency does not solve transaction problems. What I’m talking about is a transaction between the Argentine peso and the Australian dollar… ”

On the other hand, FED chairman Jerome Powell stated at the conference recently that no final decision has been taken regarding the CBDC issue.



