Ripple CEO: China May Attack Bitcoin

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined Anthony Pompliano’s podcast today and made statements about cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP. Speaking of the global cryptocurrency market and the role of countries such as the US and China in this market, Garlinghouse said that China could launch a 51 percent attack on the Bitcoin network.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, one of the largest blockchain companies, participated in the program The Pomp Podcast, organized by Anthony Pompliano. During the bilateral program, he evaluated the developments in the cryptocurrency industry, the recent regulatory decisions and the future of the industry. Among the topics discussed were China’s impact on Bitcoin and whether XRP is a security.

Bitcoin miners are concentrated in China

Transactions on the Bitcoin network, which works with the proof-of-work algorithm, are verified with the effort of miners. Ripple CEO Garlinghouse stated that in the 21st minute of the 40-minute podcast episode, a very serious proportion of Bitcoin miners reside in China, which jeopardizes the decentralization of Bitcoin.

Although Garlinghouse did not give their names directly, he said that four major mining companies in China control more than 50 percent of the hash rate in the Bitcoin network. Garlinghouse stated that the Chinese Communist Party may impose some imposition on these mining companies if it deems necessary.

Does it mean they can control Bitcoin?

Anthony Pompliano opposed Garlinghouse, who made these statements, saying that a company with a certain hash rate cannot make any changes to the Bitcoin network. Pompliano also stated that a single mining pool has no more than 50 percent hash rate, which is dispersed between different pools.

Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple (XRP), reminded that all of these pools are based in China. Garlinghouse emphasized that the Chinese Communist Party could go to these four different mining pools and impose the same on all of them. When asked whether the Chinese Communist Party could launch a 51 percent attack on the Bitcoin network, Garlinghouse said, “It certainly can.” gave the answer. Garlinghouse told Pompliano, who did not join him, “They can stop the world’s largest IPO (Ant Group) (or can’t they do that)?” asked his question.

What happens if XRP is declared a security by the US?

One of the things Garlinghouse and Pompliano brought to the table was the legal definition of XRP. The Securities and Exchange Commission in the USA; While it announced that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are not securities, it continues to leave XRP in the gray zone.

Anthony Pompliano; “What if XRP starts to be identified as a security?” Garlinghouse said he did not personally consider XRP as a security. Saying that he could not see enough reason to make such a definition, Ripple’s CEO used the following statements:

“I don’t think it is possible to use XRP as a security. If the US would define XRP as a security… There are many G20 countries that would not consider XRP as a security. I don’t think XRP is viewed as a security in the global market. “



