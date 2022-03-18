Ripple Case Latest Developments! Will XRP Rise?

Continuing its struggle against the SEC, Ripple has made significant gains recently. Will he win the case? Since the end of 2020, XRP investors are on the edge and Ripple continues to be pressured by the SEC. So, can the latest developments give an idea about the outcome of the case?

Ripple Case Last Minute

The San Francisco-based fintech firm has had significant success over the past few months. On March 12, Analisa Torres rejected the SEC’s motion to bar Ripple from using a “Fair Disclosure Defense”. The SEC claimed that the payments company illegally sold XRP as an unregistered security.

Now, Brad Garlinghouse celebrated the win while speaking in an interview on Bloomberg. The recent court decision not to invoke Ripple’s fair warning defense was a victory for the entire crypto industry. Garlinghouse said:

“I think this is a victory not only for the company Ripple, but also for the entire crypto industry. I think the SEC has consistently sought to truly expand their reach and control over the crypto industry. We’ve seen this in other situations, not just with Ripple.”

However, he called for an urgent need for regulatory clarity in the US. “We need regulatory clarity if we want the US to be a leader in this new growing critically innovative industry like the internet 20 years ago,” he added.

Former SEC Commissioner Joseph Grundfest reiterated his concerns. “If you trade XRP on an exchange, that is the responsibility of the United States, the SEC cannot interfere with it,” he said. This was in line with the opinion of the US Supreme Court.

SEC Blocks Innovative Technology

According to the CEO, the SEC has hurt the competitiveness of the cryptocurrency industry in the world’s largest economy.

“I think there is no question that the United States SEC has undermined the competitiveness of this critical industry in the United States. I think they have become incompatible not only with other parts of the US government, but also with other major economies around the world.”

The United States is the only country in the world that accepts XRP, the digital asset used by Ripple, as a security. In addition, 8 members of Congress wrote to the SEC asking why the institution was harming innovative technology. The belief that crypto companies are being discriminated against by the SEC is now widespread among US politicians. The most obvious example of this is Coinbase’s request for an opinion from the SEC about its lending service and threatened with investigation.

In addition to all this, American blockchain companies have started to allocate serious budgets for lobbying activities for several years. According to experts, Ripple will not lose the case and in the worst case scenario, we will see it move on by paying a reasonable compensation. This end of the lawsuit could have a serious positive impact on an XRP price.