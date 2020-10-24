Ripple Board Member Ken Kurson Arrested for Harassment

Ken Kurson, one of the Ripple board members, has been arrested on numerous cyber-harassment charges. Kurson is also known for his closeness to the Trump family.

According to the information obtained, it is alleged that Kurson’s ex-wife and his 20-year-old friend are among the people who are the targets of the harassment, although their names have not been disclosed yet. It was learned that Kurson’s harassment actions included negative reviews, personal threat e-mails and anonymous phone calls over the Internet about the Mount Sinai Hospital where his friend worked.

He used pseudonyms

Among other information that Kurson preferred nicknames such as “Jayden Wagner” and “Eddite Train” in his actions. Investigations for Kurson, on the other hand, were initiated as a result of the registry examinations after the resume screening made in 2018 as a result of Kurson’s nomination for a board.

His friend, who learned that he spoke to the hospital management, claimed that Kurson applied such actions on an employee he had recruited in the past. The charges brought against Kurson by the court included three cyber harassment and two harassment cases. As part of the cyber harassment crime, it was also revealed that Kurson installed tracking software on the computer of the targeted person.

He is known for his closeness to the Trump family

Kurson, one of the Ripple board members, who is also known for his closeness to Trump, was the editor-in-chief for The New York Oberserver in 2013. During those years, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, was running the newspaper. Kurson also helped Trump write a speech for the newspaper to help with Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign. In 2018, the Trump administration offered Kurson a seat to be on the board of directors of the National Human Sciences Foundation.

No statement by Ripple

Kurson launched a website called Modern Consensus in 2018 that focuses on cryptocurrency and blockchain news. Ken Kurson, who joined Ripple’s board of directors after leaving The Observer newspaper, has yet to come out of the company for the accusations.



