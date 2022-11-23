RIP Doc — Former Liverpool Striker David Johnson Has Died at The Age of 71.

David Johnson, the former Liverpool striker who won eight major awards with the club, has died at the age of 71.

A tribute to Johnson, who has been ill for several years, he was previously diagnosed with throat cancer.

From 1976 to 1982, he spent six years with the Reds, winning four league titles, two European cups, one League Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Johnson also played for Everton, Ipswich, Barnsley, Man City, Preston, as well as in the USA and Malta later in his career.

It was at Liverpool that he got the nickname “Doc”, later explaining how it came from Terry McDermott and some of his other Reds teammates.

“Everyone used to come up to my bag to use my gear,” Johnson said.

“One day Terry Mack went in there and took out all these pills and stuff and said, ‘This looks like an upside-down doctor’s bag,’ and after that it just stuck.”

A number of former players and reporters paid tribute to Johnson on Wednesday morning.

Absolutely gutted to hear my good friend David Johnson (The Doc)passed away early today.

What a great bloke and a greet servant to LFC on and off the pitch👏👏👏RIP.YOULL NEVER WALK ALONE PAL🙏 — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 23, 2022

So sad to hear my great friend and Liverpool Legend David Johnson has passed away today.

Shared so many great moments and memories with ‘Jono’.

Today is a very sad day🥲 condolences to all Dave’s family.

RIP ‘Doc’ — David Fairclough (@DFairclough12) November 23, 2022

Really sad to hear this. Doc was one of the really genuine nice guys – a stalwart in the early days of LFCTV with me on the Reserve Team coverage. Always up for a laugh and a joke, and usually ended up buying us all a Chinese takeaway! RIP legend ❤️ https://t.co/GbLHT9weBJ — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) November 23, 2022

Having joined Liverpool from Ipswich in 1976 for a club record fee of 200,000 pounds, he scored 55 goals in 148 league games for the Reds – a total of 78 goals in 213 games.

He initially came through the ranks at Everton, where he made his professional debut in 1969 and eventually returned in 1982.

He is the first player in history to score for both teams in the Merseyside derby.

After his retirement, he returned to the corporate halls at Anfield, and was also a regular contributor to BBC Radio Merseyside.

RIP dock. You’ll never be alone.