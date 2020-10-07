Riot’s first official ‘Valorant’ tournament kicks off next month

Open qualifiers for Valorant First Strike: Europe will take place from November 9-22

Valorant is already an esports success story, and Riot Games is poised to further expand the professional scene. He is preparing to hold his first Valorant tournament. Until now, in the short lifespan of the competitive shooter, third-party companies and esports organizations have been hosting their own Valorant events with the support of Riot.

Open qualifiers for Valorant First Strike: Europe will take place from November 9-22. The top eight teams will advance to the tournament proper, which will take place December 3-6. Matches will take place in a best of three format except for the finals, which are best of five.

Get ready, agents, because the first ever VALORANT tournament produced by Riot Games kicks off in November. Read all about VALORANT First Strike: Europe https://t.co/Jt3bBgzvj2 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 7, 2020

Riot says that players 16 and older who have achieved Immortal rank 1 will likely be eligible to compete. He will explain all the tournament rules in the coming weeks.

The publisher has been slowly building the Valorant esports scene since launching the game earlier this year. Valorant is already one of the most viewed categories on Twitch, indicating that there is a significant audience willing to watch professional-level matches. Given that Riot is also behind League of Legends, perhaps the biggest esports on the planet, there is every reason to believe that Riot can turn Valorant into a competitive gaming giant as well.

Meanwhile, Riot has revealed some details about the game’s next season, Act III. It kicks off on October 13 and will introduce a new map called Icebox.

However, there will not be an addition to the agent list from the beginning. Riot wants to make sure everything goes smoothly with the new map, including the way other agents interact with it, before adding another variable to the mix. As such, Valorant’s next agent, who Riot teased in a couple of tweets, will arrive on October 27.

A new map that's ice cold, an update about our next Agent, upcoming competitive changes, and more. Get the info on what's coming when Act III drops on October 13th and beyond: https://t.co/YXjzFF0x8f pic.twitter.com/CAAVueBUVJ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 7, 2020

The start of Act III will also mark some changes for the competitive mode. You will be able to select which server you want to play on to reduce latency, while Riot says “Immortal + rank results are decided 100% by wins and losses.” As expected, there will be a new Battlepass for Act III with new cosmetics for you to earn.

