Riot Games wants to end FTX sponsorship for League of Legends. This is just one year after a seven-year agreement between the two companies to sponsor the LCS.

This news is courtesy of Molly White, creator of Web3 Going Just Great. White explains the petition that Riot Games filed with the FTX bankruptcy court in a Twitter thread. The contract is worth 96 million dollars and is presumably designed for 7 years. The sponsorship will promote FTX during the LCS as an official cryptocurrency exchange. In the petition, they mentioned the non-payment of FTX 6,250,000 dollars that she owed Riot for 2022. They stated that they “suffered financial damage due to the fact that FTX did not pay the remaining obligations for 2022 totaling $6,250,000.” Riot also raised the issue of the $12,875,000 FTX has to pay for 2023. They also mentioned that they will not be able to find a replacement partner in time by 2023, which will cause even greater financial damage.

In addition to the financial damage, Riot also mentioned the non-monetary damage they suffered. More precisely, they mentioned how former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried affected their reputation. While his company was failing, images of Bankman-Fried playing League of Legends appeared on the web. This is nothing new, since Bankman-Fried is already well known for playing League of Legends during investor meetings. Riot believes that this connection between Bankman-Fried, FTX and League of Legends damages Riot’s reputation. Although people initially thought of his League game as “human and kindred,” Riot now considers it “reckless and youthful.”

It may also seem that there is another reason why Riot wants to get out of the deal. In the proposal, they mentioned that the deal does not allow them to “commercialize the sponsorship category of crypto exchanges and broadcast assets owned by FTX.” In other words, one of the reasons Riot wants to break this agreement is that they can find a replacement for the crypto exchange sponsor. Although expected, it’s personally a little disappointing.