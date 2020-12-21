Riot Games produces League of Legends MMO

Through his social networks, Greg Street, vice president of entertainment at Riot Games, revealed that the studio is developing a new MMO set in the universe of League of Legends.

Discreetly and without great details, Greg Street confirmed that his most “recent work has been to help develop the universe of League [of Legends]” and that Riot is about to launch a “great (some may say huge) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have asked us to create. ” In addition, the VP stated that his team is currently looking to hire new names from the games market to collaborate in the production of the title.

It was then that the post thread continued and a fan asked if the game will be a complete MMO, with the possibility of character customization and everything. Greg Street ended up answering quite directly that “it is an MMO”, but without commenting further.

