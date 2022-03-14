Riot Games Invests In Fortiche Productions, Creators Of Arcane

Riot Games: Fortiche Productions strengthens its collaboration with Riot Games. The giant behind League of Legends invests in the animation studio responsible for Arcane. Riot Games invests in Fortiche Production, the animation studio behind Arcane and many of the League of Legends videos. Both companies have worked closely in recent years, so the agreement takes that collaboration a step further.

Riot Games and Fortiche Production: the collaboration is strengthened

As Riot reveals in a press release, the publisher takes over “a significant non-controlling portion” of Fortiche. Brian Wright and Brendan Mulligan, head of content and director of corporate development at Riot, join the Fortiche board. The deal closed during the start of 2022.

“The numerous collaborations with Riot Games, and especially Arcane, have made Fortiche Production a great figure on the international animation scene”, reveal Pascal Charrue, Jérome Combe and Arnaud Delord, co-founders of Fortiche. “Riot Games, by trusting us, has given us the possibility to offer new content that can reach a larger audience. In 2023 we will celebrate ten years of the collaboration: there is no better way to symbolize the confidence and ambition of the two companies than with this association”.

As they point out, the investment will maintain Fortiche’s independence, save for the two Riot representatives on the board. The study has 350 employees whose headquarters are based in Paris, France. However, they have other teams in Montpellier (France) and Las Palmas (Spain).

His work with Arcane brought him international fame. He won no less than 9 Annie Awards, awards given by the International Animated Film Association. At FreeGameTips we said that it is an “essential series, even if you don’t like League of Legends”. “It caught the eye thanks to the quality of its animation and stayed thanks to the construction of the characters and the ability to create a living and coherent story in an exciting world.” You can read the full review here.