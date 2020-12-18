Riot Games approved an MMO based on the LoL universe

The vice president of the license, Greg Street, makes the news known on social networks. Job openings for this massively multiplayer online.

Riot Games is working on a massively multiplayer online video game based on the League of Legends universe. Greg Street, Vice President of Intellectual Property and the Entertainment area of ​​the company, has confirmed through the social network Twitter that his work in recent times has been the development of this new and ambitious project, an MMO based on the context of the cosmos that surrounds the phenomenon with more than ten years behind it.

“Now is the time,” he comments in the message, published early this Friday. “My new job is to kick off a great (some would say ‘massive’) game that many of you, many Rioters, have been asking us to believe,” he adds, and warns that the department in charge of game development is looking for staff. No details have been released about its release date or game platforms.

The repercussion of the news has not been made to beg. In just a few hours it accumulates more than 27,400 “likes” and it shows that the future of League of Legends passes not only through the computer video game itself and its new aspect for mobile devices, League of Legends: Wild Rift, but also through others works that are capable of exploring other genres and, consequently, that the League of Legends brand grows.

The other Riot Games projects for 2021

In consecutive messages he has confirmed that it is an MMO, with those words, in case any user could have any questions. But this is not all: it should be remembered that it will be in 2021 when Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (RPG by Airship Syndicate) and Convergence: A League of Legends Story (platform and action title for a single player with a great component are released Double Stallion narrative), both also set in the League of Legends universe.

You can read here our interview with Greg Street on the occasion of Fun & Serious 2019, a meeting where he told us the keys why people continue to play League of Legends today, a decade later. “The secret formula? [laughs] I think understanding what it is that satisfies players and making when you hit the Q key you use an ability that feels very, very satisfying; with a good animation, a good sound and is just what you could expect so that you continue playing a minute more. And so on, ”he reflected.



