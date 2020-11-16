Riot denies that Seraphine was inspired by a young man

Pop star Seraphine was one of the new champions added to League of Legends in October of this year. Interestingly, the character may have been inspired by a real person. At least that’s what a young American girl named Stephanie claims.

In a publication on Medium, she says the heroine was entirely based on her. This includes everything from physical aspects to the place of origin. In the text, some images illustrate the similarities.

Stephanie says the case is not just a coincidence. In addition to presenting an academic paper on the LoL universe to Riot Games, she had a brief relationship with an employee of the developer in 2019.

According to the young woman, the person who works in the studio said that she would propose the skin suggestions based on her ideas. However, after they ended the relationship, she no longer had contact with the person because she was blocked in a chat app.

Reply from Riot Games

After the repercussion on the text, Riot Games sent a statement to the North American website PC Gamer. Highlighted, the note says that “Seraphine was created independently by the studio and was not inspired by any individual”.

In addition, the studio says that the former employee named by Stephanie would have left the company more than a year ago. As well, he worked in a department that has no connection with the creative design process.

