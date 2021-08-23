Riot Announces Price Changes on LoL and Teamfight Tactics

Riot communicated to its fans today (23) that there will be an update of the prices of their virtual currencies in some regions in the League of Legends and Teamfight Tacticts games starting on September 8th. The company always evaluates global prices to compensate for possible changes in currency fluctuations, taxation and other differences in each region.
While this may result in lower prices on occasion, this time we will see an increase in Brazil, other Latin American countries, Turkey and Russia. From the second week of September this year, prices in LoL and Teamfight Tacticts are expected to undergo the following changes:
Brazil: +15% average price increase
Chile: +9% average price increase
Colombia: +9% average price increase
Costa Rica: +9% average price increase
Mexico: +10% average price increase
Peru: +17% average price increase
Russia: +7% average price increase
Turkey: +17% average price increase
Uruguay: +16% average price increase
It’s worth mentioning that between the 23rd of August and the 8th of September, Riot will double the amount of additional coins players would receive on their purchases. So if you are thinking about buying virtual coins, this will be one of the best periods before the changes.