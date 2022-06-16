Riordan’s Percy Jackson Shooting Video Shows a Cheeky Look at Camp Half-Blood

Author Rick Riordan shared a video from the set of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, showing a daring look at the set of Camp Half-Blood for the Disney+ show. Percy Jackson was previously adapted into two feature films by 20th Century Fox in the 2010s, both of which were criticized for handling the beloved source material. The upcoming reinvention for Disney+ is expected to offer a proper adaptation of Riordan’s pentalogy of fantasy novels thanks to the author’s direct involvement.

“Adam” star Walker Scobell leads the cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” in the role of a titled teenager who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon. Along with Scobell, the cast includes Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Athena’s daughter, who trained at Camp Half-blood for five years, and Ariane Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Percy’s best friend and a satyr disguised as a 12-year-old… an old boy. Jericho Alumni Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Schotz serve as showrunners of the Percy Jackson show on Disney+, and each season is expected to adapt part of the book series. The pilot episode is written by Riordan and Steinberg under the direction of James Bobin.

The video from Riordan’s set appeared exactly two weeks after the start of filming of the Disney show Percy Jackson. The first scene they shot involved only the characters of Scobell and Simhadri, which means it probably took place before the couple went to Camp Half-Blood and met Annabeth, so Jeffries hadn’t participated in the earlier scene yet. Now, thanks to Riordan’s message, it became clear that the series is being prepared or has already started shooting scenes with the entire main trio at Camp Half-Blood.

Riordan’s video audaciously demonstrates a look at the set of Camp Half-Blood, without revealing anything significant, promising that he will be able to show more “in due time.” The first indication that the show would visit this place came when Jason Mantzoukas was cast as Dionysus, the camp director, and Glynn Thurman was cast as Chiron, a centaur teaching Latin. The Demigod Training Center is an important place for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, so it will only be a matter of time before Riordan will be able to tell you more about the set.