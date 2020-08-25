RIO is an apocalyptic shooting game in Brazil

RIO: Raised in Oblivion is a new online shooting game set in an apocalypse in Brazil. Its history takes place in a region of Praça Seca, in Rio de Janeiro, both in favelas and in middle-class neighborhoods. After the contamination of a “Virus Case”, people become a kind of zombie. The government closed the region with great walls and the residents who stayed inside them have to work hard to survive. The cast of characters features famous artists and the most recent confirmed survivor was MC Carol.

The title is scheduled for release between October and December 2020 on the PC (via Steam) and has three different versions for the price starting at R $ 99. All editions guarantee early access to the game, but some of them even bring extra items.

Its story resembles the narrative of the action and RPG game Dying Light, in which a part of the city is closed during a zombie apocalypse. However, RIO: Raised in Oblivion stands out for its online portion. Created by the Brazilian studio First Phoenix Gaming Studio, the game has online servers with up to 60 simultaneous players. They can split into groups like the “Assassins”, who kill other survivors; and the “Order”, who hunt killers and help other participants.

In addition to the Survivor version for R $ 99, there is also the Hunter Edition for R $ 179.99 and Order Edition for R $ 257.99. They offer free skins like a Sufgang shirt or set, in-game credits, vests, ammunition and custom weapons. Among the main weapons, there are models of teams such as an “AK-47 do Mengão”, a “Glock do Vascão”, among others.

Minimum requirements & Recommended configuration

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i3 2.4ghz or AMD Ryzen 3 3.5GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB or AMD R9 390

DirectX: 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended configuration

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 9400f or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD RX 590 8GB

DirectX: 12

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible



