Rio Ferdinand Supported David Beckham in Buying Manchester United From The Glazer Family

Rio Ferdinand believes that David Beckham can become a potential buyer in light of the news that the Glazer family is ready to sell the Manchester United football club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, the former defender argued that Beckham’s proposal, supported by the consortium, is far from beyond the scope of the possible.

“Bex will come with a consortium,” he hinted. “I saw Becks at the game last night, I went to the England game and we were sitting next to each other.”

Whether the possibility of such a proposal by the former England star was discussed is unclear, but Ferdinand seems to have thought about this question.

“When you mention someone like Bex’s name, he is obviously a co-owner of Inter Miami, but he doesn’t come by himself. It’s not his money. It’s not him in terms of putting his hand in his pocket.

“He comes with a consortium. He comes with people who really have deep pockets, who have the opportunity to go and execute such a deal.

“So that’s how he’s going to approach it, and that’s the right thing to do. I just think it will come down to a figure. If you have a number and you can produce, that’s what it’s going to be about.”

Beckham has been the owner of Inter Miami since its inception ahead of the 2020 MLS season, and the club has generally been on the rise under the management of former United teammate Phil Neville.

It is not known whether he will similarly attract former United employees to key positions if he becomes part of the MUFC takeover, but Rio Ferdinand believes that such a move will only benefit the club.

“If you look at it, in clubs that have been successful for a long period of time, there are players who have worn the shirt, understand the traditions, understand the history, understand the spirit of the football club and continue to do so.

Ajax with Edwin van der Sar, Bayern Munich with Rummenigge among others, Real Madrid, Barca — they all do it.

“Everyone has players who at some point in their lives have been in and around a football club, and they’ve gone back there working at the club because they understand that. And that’s the key part.

“And then there are businessmen around them who facilitate and manage the affairs and control the business element of the football club.

“And then these people study at work, but with a football past. And I think this is an area that the new owners should potentially pay attention to.”

While some fans claim that the “work for boys” approach will damage the future of the club, Ferdinand cites some good examples in his analysis. This is certainly an approach that Sir Alex Ferguson has historically been a fan of.

But in order for Manchester United to be able to compete with clubs like Manchester City, it is imperative that any potential owners attach more importance to experience than familiarity.

The news that the Glazers are ready to sell out and leave has naturally excited fans, but these next few months could define the next few decades at Old Trafford.