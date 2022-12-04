Rio Ferdinand Says Harry Maguire Proved His Critics Wrong After England’s Heroic Actions

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised Harry Maguire for proving his critics wrong.

In the run-up to the World Cup, Maguire has come under scrutiny after a series of poor performances for United a few months ago.

However, Gareth Southgate chose to trust his trusted lieutenant, and Maguire has so far more than repaid the English boss.

Ferdinand wrote for the BBC about Maguire, proving his critics wrong, saying: “He [Maguire] came to this World Cup and his international place was also under scrutiny, but to any doubts I had about whether he should play for England in Qatar, immediately they answered. “.

Ferdinand referred to the Iran game, in which Maguire was great, as a key moment for the United player. He was great and even registered an assist in his name.

Ferdinand told the BBC: “He started well, took the ball and regained his faith — and since then he has continued to build his confidence in every game.”

“He was our best player against the United States when he showed what a great defender he is when the ball goes into our penalty area and looked very composed against Wales.”

The six-time Premier League winner explained why Maguire seems like a different player for club and country. Ferdinand explained this by the different playing style of Southgate and Eric ten Haga.

While Southgate prefers to defend in a low block where Maguire is surrounded by other players, United Ten Hag requires its central defenders to defend very high up the pitch, leaving plenty of space behind.

Maguire’s lack of speed and inability to recover and defend large spaces make him a burden to Ten Hag. Under Southgate, he defends less, and when required, he has the advantage of covering enclosed spaces.

Another reason for Maguire’s resurgence in England, according to Ferdinand, is that he feels wanted by Southgate compared to Ten Hag.

Southgate made Maguire feel like an important and key player of the England national team. Ferdinand suggested that Ten Hag didn’t necessarily give it to the United skipper.