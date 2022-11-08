Rio Ferdinand ridiculously Defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s Poor form

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again received public support from former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Ronaldo has endured a poor start to the season and seems to be struggling to get into the scorer’s position, suggesting the 37-year-old may never regain his form.

He was ineffective again during United’s Sunday match against Aston Villa and has scored only one Premier League goal this season despite playing 520 minutes.

While it seems obvious that the Red Devils are better off without this version of Ronaldo, Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the odd excuse for his game.

The retired defender constantly supported his former teammate, working as an expert both on television and on his own YouTube channel Vibe with Five.

Speaking about the latter (quote from The Mirror), Ferdinand notably stated that Ronaldo is struggling for fitness.

“Probably now he is also struggling for fitness, if he goes to the World Cup and plays, he can come back in better shape than when he left. You don’t know. How many games do you think you need to get in shape?”

The assumption that the United striker will come out of a difficult tournament in excellent physical shape certainly seems fantastic.

And given Ronaldo Ferdinand’s unwavering defense, it’s easy to imagine him using the World Cup as an excuse to further the striker’s poor form on the other side of the tournament.

However, the Englishman points to Ronaldo’s lack of pre-season as the reason for his current troubles.

“I never felt fit until about six games into the season. I always went to pre-season games, always worrying about my fitness and whether I was fit enough to last 90 minutes.

“If you go through the history and look at the players who missed the pre—season, they very rarely reach the heights that you are used to,” he added.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo now has 10 league matches for the season and 6 more matches in the Europa League — at the moment he has already experienced six games for a long time.

And that’s if you forget the fact that Ronaldo missed pre-season only because he refused to travel with his United teammates, preferring instead to look for a transfer across Europe.

Given that the legendary scorer is running out of excuses, it is not surprising that he dropped out of the game in the Red Devils’ last Premier League match before the World Cup against Fulham.

For Ferdinand, it would be a “big hype,” although when asked if Ronaldo could have played his last game for United, he only said that “time will tell.”

Of course, Eric ten Hag will need some of his strikers to get back in shape to give him that opportunity, as Jaydon Sancho, Anthony and Anthony Martial have recently missed games due to illness and injury.