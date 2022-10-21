Rio Ferdinand: “Lloris is up to something against Marcus Rashford”

United legend Rio Ferdinand joked about Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the latter’s game against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Rashford had several good chances to get into the protocol, and two of his accurate shots were perfectly reflected by Hugo Lloris on both sides of the break.

Ferdinand wrote on social media that “Lloris is up to something against Marcus.”

The 24-year-old replied: “Serious bro” with laughing and crying emojis.

Once Fred picked Rashford in a good position, and although his touch took him past the defense, his powerful shot was deflected to the right of Lloris.

After the break, Rashford cut through his defender and tried to turn one into the top corner, but Lloris again made a save to deprive the English.

Rashford played a brilliant game, but although Ferdinand insisted it was Lloris who prevented him from scoring, Thierry Henry said Rashford should have made better use of the chances he had.

“He could have done better,” he said on Amazon Prime. “That’s what I say, when this ball is flying towards you, look at the goalkeeper to freeze it.”

“Strikers don’t do it often, the ball flies to you, you look at the goalkeeper to freeze him, and he never looked.”

He continued: “He just shoots low and across. Strength is not always the answer.”

Fortunately, it didn’t matter for the Reds, who defeated Spurs 2-0.

Rashford clearly saw the funny side when replying to Ferdinand on Twitter and will no doubt believe in the chances he has created for his team.