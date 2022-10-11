Rio Ferdinand begins investigating Jaydon Sancho’s terrible form at Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand wondered why Jaydon Sancho couldn’t repeat his Bundesliga form in England.

Speaking on his Youtube channel Vibe with Five via The Daily Mail, Ferdinand tried to link Sancho’s struggle to a number of things.

He mentioned the pace of the Premier League as something that could prevent a player from finding his best form.

In addition to the quick league game, the former defender also explained Sancho’s difficulties with United by the way the team is set up.

Ferdinand said: “It [the inability to show Dortmund’s form] worries me.”

“If I am Jaydon Sancho or I am in the camp of Jaydon Sancho, I am looking for ways in which I can uncover his game, his mind, to find Sancho, who has made him a coveted talent all over Europe.”

“Is he being asked to defend more so he doesn’t have energy when they have [the ball] in transition?”

The six-time Premier League champion added that after an equally disappointing first season for Sancho, he expected him to get down to business this campaign, especially after a promising pre-season.

Ferdinand suggested that the Red Devils use the winger’s strengths — to own the ball, use his skills and show themselves.

However, the 22-year-old received praise from the legendary central defender for his cool ending, with which he delighted the fans against Liverpool and Leicester.

After an unsuccessful performance against Omonia in the Europa League, in which he was replaced at half-time by Marcus Rashford, Sancho will have to fight to regain his place in the team.

Anthony, who has been in great shape since his arrival from Ajax, seems to have nailed the right flank. Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo are Eric ten Haga’s men who will lead the line. The left wing, which Rashford currently occupies, seems to be the only position an England player can fight for.

Sancho has tremendous abilities, as all United fans know. He just has to be brave and courageous, which will allow him to prove himself more on the field.