Rings of Power: Whoopi Goldberg Condemns Viewers’ Racist Complaints

Movie star and host of The View program Whoopi Goldberg found a few words to describe the racist reaction to “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” After some viewers of the Amazon Prime Video series pounced on casting people of color for a number of leading and supporting roles, it seems that the silver screen icon is enough.

Goldberg lashed out at the aforementioned race-focused complainers during a recent episode of The View, offering her own 2 cents during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment. Along with the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which has witnessed its own racist reaction, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has witnessed attacks from those who seem to think that the selection of blacks somehow goes against what they consider to be a genuine representation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s original works. But Goldberg didn’t have any of that.

“I want to start by saying that they are not real. Okay?” said Goldberg. “The new Lord of the Rings series, Rings of Power and the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon are massive hits, but they don’t exist in the real world. Ok? There are no dragons or hobbits. you know, you know that.” This caused chuckles in the audience, many of whom probably remember the similar negative reaction of “Star Wars” fans to Moses Ingram for her role in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“And there are critics who say they’ve ‘woken up too much’ by adding different characters,” she continued. “Are you telling me that black people can’t be fake people either? Is that what you’re telling me?” Here, the audience applauded Goldberg, following the logic of a Star Trek veteran. “I do not know if there is a hobbit club, I do not know if they are going to protest. But people, what’s wrong with you?”

At this point, she was joined by co-host Sunny Hostin, disputing complaints about non-compliance with the source material with her own experience on the issue. “What I find fascinating is that there’s nothing wrong with dragons, fire—breathing dragons and people with white hair who are born like that when they’re little and with purple eyes, but black people in it are too far away.” With other cases, such as how “Flash” star Candice Patton said the CW didn’t support her against racist attacks, it’s understandable how frustrating it is to hear about such a negative reaction. As a result, seeing people like Goldberg and Hostin applaud back can certainly be a bit cathartic.

It is difficult to come up with a real solution to the racist attacks suffered by blacks and other oppressed groups, especially on this scale. But we hope that those who have real influence will continue to speak out against hate. It may be the best weapon that good people have.

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series are released every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.