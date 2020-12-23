Rihanna: Why is Eminem apologizing to the singer?

Why does rapper Eminem apologize to Rihanna in his latest track Zeus? We give you more details. In his latest track Zeus, Eminem apologizes to singer Rihanna.

On the night of December 17-18, rapper Eminem surprised his fans with a brand new album. Indeed, he unveiled his album entitled Music to be Murdered By, Side B without anyone expecting it.

But the surprise doesn’t end there. Indeed, in his track Zeus, the 48-year-old artist apologized to singer Rihanna! In fact, he even addresses her directly.

“With all my heart, my apologies Rihanna. For that leaked song, I’m sorry Ri. »Sings Marshall. “It wasn’t supposed to hurt you. Either way, I was wrong. »Continues the rapper.

But why is Eminem apologizing to Rihanna? We tell you everything.

EMINEM EXCUSES HIS EXCUSES TO RIHANNA

In Zeus, Eminem apologized for his words in a song recorded in 2009 and reportedly leaked years later. That year, Rihanna had been abused by her darling Chris Brown.

At the end of a party, the couple argues violently. Chris Brown then hits the young singer before leaving her on the side of the road.

The singer will be sentenced to 5 years in prison for having struck him several times in the face. For his part, Eminem supported Chris Brown in “Things Get Worse”.

“I would have hit a bitch too. Eminem sings. Last year, the song’s lyrics leaked onto the internet without the rapper’s consent.

Her manager explains that it was not the final lyrics to her song. You have to know that Eminem and Rihanna have a very good relationship.

The two artists have also collaborated twice. For her part, the young woman still has not reacted to his apology.



