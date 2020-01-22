Rihanna in tutorial make up mode to promote her mascara!

Rihanna has just delighted her entire community! The young woman who is the head of “Fenty Beauty” advertised a brand new mascara!

Rihanna is a marketing pro ! Addicted to social networks, the interpreter of “Man Down” has unveiled a new mascara from the “Fenty Beauty” range ! You will see, the product looks incredible! The star has also made a little tutorial to his followers.

Rihanna is on all fronts ! For 2020, the singer wants to surprise her fans! To start, she should (maybe) release her album “R9” this year . Scheduled for 2019, his next installment is long overdue . On Twitter, his admirers are beginning to lose patience! But everything in its time … Riri will certainly work hard to satisfy his audience.

In everyday life, Rihanna is a formidable businesswoman ! She is also head of “Fenty Beauty” and “Savage x Fenty” . All of its products have also met with great success worldwide. It must be said that the pretty brunette surrounds herself with the best to always be on top! The star is a hard worker and an ambitious woman. And for the image of its brands, it brilliantly uses its social networks!

RIHANNA IS GOING ALL OUT TO PRAISE THE QUALITIES OF HER NEW MASCARA!

Rihanna is a real star on Instagram . She has more than 78 million followers! A few hours ago, it was via this social network that she also released the cover she had made for ID Magazine. But lately, the singer has promoted one of the products of her brand “Fenty Beauty” ! The incendiary brunette has unveiled her brand new mascara . And you will see, the interpreter of “I like It” is very proud of his product.

Through hilarious videos, Rihanna tests mascara live on Instagram. And to believe his words, this is the product to have to obtain dream lashes ! ” We have been developing this mascara for over 2 years because I am annoying and I always want the best,” Rihanna captioned her post. And to conclude: “Head to @fentybeauty to find out how to get long, voluminous and full lashes that remain black and shiny” . The message has gone Riri!