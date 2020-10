The second round of Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty’ fashion show took place last night on Amazon Prime.

165 DIFFERENT VIEWS!

‘Savage x Fenty’ was not only a fashion show with 165 looks supported by 138 hours of dance rehearsals, but also a celebration of individuality and self-expression.

Literally as Rihanna put it, “We’re Savage, Not Sorry.”

Here is Rihanna’s 2020 collection