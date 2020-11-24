Rihanna swears by her ambassadors for Savage x Fenty!

Rihanna posts her Savage x Fenty brand ambassadors on Instagram! We give you more details. Rihanna has the gift of choosing the right ambassadors for her Savage x Fenty brand!

The pretty singer has just posted a series of photos of her pretty ambassadors for Savage x Fenty. Beautiful, rounded, atypical and far from the strict dictates of fashion.

It is on the Savage x Fenty Instagram account that Rihanna unveiled a series of pictures of her pretty models. Its pretty ambassadors all wear the same model of the brand.

This is indeed a set of underwear from her model Savage not Sorry. The one worn by pretty women is in emerald green. And we must admit that Rihanna’s Stories proves that his model goes to all women.

RIHANNA: HER DREAM AMBASSADORS

It should be noted that when she launched her brand Savage x Fenty, Rihanna promised to offer a different image than what you are used to seeing. And it’s a winning bet for the young woman.

Today its inclusive brand swears by its ambassadors with atypical profiles. And we love it!

Rihanna was therefore able to stand out with her lingerie brand. It thus offers sexy and comfortable models, for all types of body and especially all moods!

Her models range from the sportiest to the sexiest! There is something for every taste.

And what makes Savage x Fenty special are also its models. In May 2020, the youngster simply posted on Instagram that she was recruiting new models.

So everyone could participate! All you had to do was post your photo in Savage x Fenty outfit with the #SavageXSummer and #contest.

Photos had to be sent as is, without retouching! The brand of Riri thus advocates the beauty of all bodies.



