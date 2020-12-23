Rihanna Sued For Copyright Infringement!

Looks like Rihanna is in trouble … Pursued, the interpreter of S&M will have to appear for copyright infringement!

Ouch ouch ouch… Rihanna, sued? In short, for a very simple reason: copyright infringement. The boss of Fenty is therefore risking a lot with this case.

Rihanna is at the height of her fame: a successful music career and an empire of beauty, Fenty. However, someone seems to want to put a damper on him.

The star now sued will have to do battle to prove his good faith and his innocence. Indeed, he is accused of copyright infringement.

She who had however stepped aside from any drama will have to be held to account. Fans who are eagerly awaiting her release “R9” are sure to be cheerful.

Roughly speaking, these are two German artists who have after the interpreter of “S&M”. She allegedly used one of their titles to promote her brand without their knowledge.

As you know, Rihanna put the brakes on her music career to focus on Fenty Beauty. On Instagram, she often puts her products forward.

RIHANNA BECOMES A GERMAN DUO BECAUSE OF A POST ON INSTAGRAM!

To do this, she uses music, which often is not her own. She had also drawn the wrath of the Muslim community because of the suras she passed in a parade!

Either way, father-daughter duo King Khan and Saba Lou go after Rihanna. They obviously didn’t like her using Good Habits (and Bad) to advertise and without crediting them.

They therefore believe that Fenty’s boss owes them accounts and especially sums of money for damages. Copyright is unforgivable.

It remains to be seen what Rihanna will do to remove this thorn in her side. To be continued …



