Rihanna stuns in an all-black outfit and blue eyeshadow as she makes a rare post-baby appearance in London

You can never go wrong by choosing an all-black outfit. Rihanna seems to stick to this style when it comes to her post-baby style.

This week, the 34-year-old hitmaker, who gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, attended an exhibition of Mexican geniuses at Dock X in London, wearing baggy black jeans and a loose lace top. On her feet, the What’s My Name singer rocked Wales Bonner sneakers from a collaboration with Adidas Originals. Rihanna also showed off her new mom glow by applying blue eye shadow and clear lip gloss to her face. She complemented the image with a chain necklace and massive rings.

The official Instagram account for Mexican Geniuses posted a carousel of images of Rihanna taken during her visit, with the caption to the post dated July 13: “We found love in a fancy place.

“Last night @badgalriri visited the @themexicangeniuses exhibition in London and met (at least virtually) one of her idols, Frida Kahlo. We are SCREAMING INSIDE,” the message reads.

The release took place after the Grammy winner made her first public appearance after giving birth earlier this month.

The “Consideration” singer attended GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival in London’s Crystal Palace Park, to support her beau. 33-year-old Rocky was the headliner at the opening on July 1. Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown was a special guest performer. Kid Laroy, Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver also took the stage.

Rihanna wore a black bomber jacket with Prada feathers and black leggings to the event, and the look was completed with hoop earrings and a spectacular choker necklace. The new wardrobe of the eight-star ocean star is radically different from the bold outfits she wore throughout her pregnancy. The singer showed several belly-baring images of bright colors, rich textures and funny patterns.

At the festival, Rihanna was seen blowing a kiss to her lover from the audience while security escorted her through the crowd. After the show, they went to the Star Fade Barber barbershop to get Rocky a haircut.

Rihanna and rapper “Everyday” had a baby boy in Los Angeles, as confirmed by Us Weekly on May 13. A source told Us shortly after Rihanna’s birth that her relationship with Rocky has become stronger than ever. “Their love for each other has not changed. Rihanna always supports him no matter what,” an insider said in June.

The couple were first linked at the end of 2019, but they keep the details of their personal lives a secret. Rocky didn’t even confirm their romance until May 2021 (when he said Rihanna was “the one”), and they didn’t share news about their pregnancy until January, when the founder of Fenty Beauty reached more than half of her pregnancy. Another source explained that the couple also did not immediately release the name of their son.