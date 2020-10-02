Rihanna shows off shapely legs in a leather micro shorts

The singer and businesswoman Rihanna, raised the temperature on social networks by wasting sensuality with a very daring look.

The singer Rihanna continues to impress each of her followers, her style and good taste in dressing has managed to capture the attention of Internet users, even in her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, it has reflected her more daring and sensual side, which is why which has his fans very fascinated.

And it is that, despite the pandemic, the famous one from Barbados does not waste time to pamper the gentlemen and of course make women feel very sexy with her underwear line, and that is why she returns with an amazing parade via Amazon Prime Video.

In one of the photographs that has been shared on social networks, it can be seen that the businesswoman Rihanna wasted sensuality at the event, her beauty captured the attention of her followers, who fell in love with the famous.

Rihanna shows her beauty with a flirty outfit

Before this new event, the 32-year-old singer Rihanna appeared with a leather micro shorts to show off her shapely legs, while enjoying the parade of her lingerie line, which caused endless comments from her followers, the famous is a very sexy woman.

The businesswoman is fascinated by wearing transparent garments, on several occasions she has infarcted her followers through her Instagram social account, due to the different daring costumes she uses in some of her events, the artist likes to captivate the gentlemen with its charms.

The singer Rihanna also shared on her social networks a preview of what her followers will be able to enjoy on Amazon Prime Video, since volume 2 of the parade of her lingerie line is now available, where various celebrities participate.



