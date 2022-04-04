Rihanna shows off a playful pink maternity look in Los Angeles

The 34-year-old pregnant singer showed off another playful maternity look during a dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a fuchsia mohair dress with thin straps for $2,290 and a Saint Laurent mini dress made of recycled nylon with a sea feather trim paired with $606. Attico pumps are mint green with a pointed nose, a Dries Van Noten clutch with a pearl handle and a mint green artificial feather, as well as an emerald ring.

Rihanna has shown off some bold looks in public since she announced she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child in a stylish media photo shoot at the end of January, during which she also wore a hot pink outfit. Many fans noted Riri’s fashionable maternity style.

Last month, after the singer went out in a black leather jacket, matching mini skirt and thigh-high boots, Kim Kardashian commented on Instagram “OMGGGGGG” along with several fiery emojis. The reality star added: “@Badgalriri is the best pregnancy style.”