Rihanna shows her excitement at the gas station!

A video of Rihanna has just been released on the Web! The young woman was excited with a fan in Barbados, her native island!

Rihanna has set down in the Caribbean for the holiday season! Indeed, the singer returned to her native island, Barbados!

Last week, Rihanna settled down in Barbados! Indeed, on the occasion of the end of the year celebrations, the beautiful brunette has decided to join her family for Christmas and New Years!

Thus, there is little, a video of the beautiful Riri has emerged on social networks! Indeed, in the images in question, the beautiful brunette was being filmed by a fan at a gas station!

“We don’t even buy gasoline, we don’t even drive! »Says singer Rihanna in the video! In the images, the young woman was masked and seemed to be having a good time with her local fan!

RIHANNA: HER BIKINI PHOTO LIGHTS THE CANVAS

Days earlier, the beautiful Rihanna took advantage of the Barbadian heat to post a photo of herself in a bikini! A photo that turned the temperature up a notch on Instagram!

So, Internet users loved this publication! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 5 million likes on the social network … A real record for the interpreter of “Diamond”.

The comments are also very numerous! “Too beautiful Rihanna!” She really has a crazy body! “A queen, I love her charisma! In addition, her two small handbags go perfectly with her bikini! “” What a woman, I love it! »Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette!

Comments all more adorable than each other which will therefore please the beautiful Huey! We let you admire the shot in question below! Watch out for your eyes, the business woman is very sexy in this ultra original bikini!



