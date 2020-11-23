Rihanna shares her relaxing Sunday evening so beautifully!

There are those days when we do nothing! Including Sunday, which is sacred to Rihanna, evidenced by her last Instagram post …

This Sunday, Rihanna did the minimum, in short. As the weekend drew to a close, she chose to treat herself to a moment alone. And she shows it to us on Instagram.

Rihanna is very active, after all… Indeed, we know she is very busy with her cosmetics brand: Fenty Beauty.

Besides, that’s not the only thing she’s dealing with. Apart from all this, she also handles a lot of fights.

Earlier, she then informed her community of the fate of Nigerians, with the SARS, this lawless militia. We cannot say that her commitments do not exhaust him.

Rihanna therefore also knows how to offer moments of relaxation, as we saw on Instagram. Oil diffuser activated, pampering and glass of wine: the bachelor takes care only of herself.

On a new Instagram post, Rihanna posted something we already know. A follower of “Selfcare Sunday” – that is, Sunday treatments – Riri therefore took the time to take out all her gear.

RIHANNA GIVES HIMSELF A SELFCARE DAY THIS SUNDAY

Day cream, lotion, razor… Everything was a pretext for idleness, but not only. A cigarette in the ashtray, a full cup of wine, Fenty’s boss did the minimum.

She still took care of herself and took care to make herself look good. She also takes advantage of this Sunday to present her Fenty Skin range.

Yes, Rihanna does not lose the north: although Sunday marks a day of break, she took the opportunity to present us her beauty products.

Regardless, our badgal took that day off to take care of her as a priority, something she should be doing more often. Despite her fans, who harass her to get her out R9!



