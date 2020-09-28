Rihanna sets Instagram on fire with hot lingerie photos

Things are heating up on Instagram thanks to Rihanna! The singer posted a super sexy new photo of herself in lingerie.

Only Rihanna could look SO good while promoting a skincare line! RiRi took to Instagram on September 27 to share a stunning new photo of herself in a pink lace bra and posing alongside miniature products from her Fenty Skin line.

In the photo, she had some of the skin care products on her face and a fisherman’s hat covering her eyes.

“I’m just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!” Rihanna captioned the relaxing photo. She also tagged Fenty Skin and called the ‘mini gang’ of products.

In addition to her Fenty Skin line, Rihanna also has a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty. Later this week, on October 2, the brand’s latest fashion show will premiere on Amazon Prime.

RiRi loves to pose in Savage x Fenty clothes quite often, and she definitely breaks the internet every time she posts photos in sexy lingerie.

In May, Rihanna posted a beautiful photo of herself in one of Savage x Fenty’s purple looks. “Put this bra on though,” she captioned the photo. “As if humble, but not in lingerie.”

For the shoot, she wore her long curly hair, and gave the camera a sultry look as she posed for photos. In just over four months, the image amassed more than 5.5 million likes on the social media site.

Rihanna is the best promoter of her underwear line

Earlier that month, Rihanna promoted a Savage x Fenty collaboration with Adam Selman. She sported a sheer black look from the collaboration and posed for photos against a tropical backdrop.

Her hair was once again combed long and curly, and she wore several long, thick necklaces to dress the lingerie. This look garnered even more love at the Gram, as over 7 million people liked the image.

For Valentine’s Day, there was another special collaboration with Adam Selman. Rihanna wore a set of her brand’s red lingerie to promote the collection. She wore pink eyeshadow for the shoot and wrapped herself in a red blanket to match the Valentine’s Day aesthetic.

This time, her hair was tousled and wavy, and she pulled it behind her back so that it cascaded over her shoulders.

In July 2019, Rihanna also rocked another Savage x Fenty set to promote one of that summer’s collections. She was lounging on a bed while wearing the lingerie.

RiRi launched Savage x Fenty in 2018, and has been killing the lingerie game ever since! What was the sexy outfit that you liked the most that Rihanna wore?



