Rihanna revolutionizes lingerie on Savage x Fenty

Rihanna besides being a worldwide music star has also been carrying out projects in the fashion sector for some years. Savage X Fenty is her lingerie line. With an exclusive fashion show he presented the models of the new collection, designed for women of all sizes, under the banner of inclusiveness.

Inclusiveness is the backbone of the line with which Rihanna continues her adventure in the world of lingerie that began with last year’s show at New York Fashion Week. Savage X Fenty is a collection designed for women, those of all sizes. In fact, the designer wanted the garments to be worn by women of all sizes. That’s why there is space for sizes ranging from 32A to 42H for bras and sizes ranging from XS to 3X for briefs and nightwear. The fashion industry offers models of beauty in which Rihanna does not fully recognize herself. She herself was the protagonist of a physical transformation object of “discussion”: her forms have softened, she is no longer the seventeen year old who sang Pon de Replay, but the woman of The Monster and Diamonds. The singer originally from Barbados has gained a few pounds over time and this has been repeatedly pointed out to her with contempt. But she has always responded self-ironically to criticism, proud of her femininity and aware that it does not depend on the number written on the scales.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna in the Savage X Fenty collection wants to communicate the values ​​of courage, self-confidence, love for one’s body, a body in which to feel at ease and not to be ashamed. In this sense, the brand is a revolutionary, in an industry dominated by physical canons that are very different from those that the designer wanted to celebrate, with a style that is both fun and sensual. Lace, satin, fishnet tights, latex: the models worn on the catwalk, enriched by showy jewels, are exhibited by the models with great confidence. It ranges in a range of bright colors, without forgetting the timeless black and the more classic (but never banal) white. The presentation show of the collection was an exclusive show, much more than a fashion show in the strict sense. Models, actresses and dancers took part in the event, all called to wear the garments designed by the star for all women. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is already available exclusively on Prime Video, in Italy and in other countries where the streaming service is available. Rihanna wanted a very constructed show. Several stars of the international music scene performed and important names in the fashion system attended: Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Paris Hilton and many others.



