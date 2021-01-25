Rihanna melts the Canvas in Savage x Fenty lingerie!

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, singer and businesswoman Rihanna flaunted herself in Savage x Fenty lingerie. Bomb alert ! On her Instagram account, Rihanna unveiled a very sexy video. In a Savage x Fenty lingerie, she melted the hearts of her subscribers.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! So, why not rob Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collaboration to please her or her partner?

In any case, the interpreter of Sex With Me, Love On The Brain or even Umbrella does not wait until the d-day to release her most beautiful lingerie.

The young woman, from Barbados, also doesn’t wait to be locked up with the person she loves in the bedroom to reveal her.

While Rihanna feels beautiful and sexy, the pretty brunette enjoys revealing her dream figure to as many people as possible.

Yep, her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky isn’t the only one allowed to see her in such a sexy outfit. She also empowers her audience!

Thus, the singer who makes her fans wait before the release of her ninth album has unveiled a video. Never had she looked so radiant.

So in black lingerie, she let her good humor speak for the camera. She danced like it was the last time!

RIHANNA GIVES EVERYTHING

But what is Rihanna wearing in the video? First, the singer wore a transparent bralette. A nice way to highlight her sublime silhouette and curves.

Then she revealed part of her belly, relayed to her thighs by a black garter. In fact, the young woman turned around to show off her pretty butt.

So, you can see some nice black suspenders crisscrossing each other. To give her outfit an even sexier edge, the one nicknamed Badgalriri, her nickname on Instagram, added a pair of transparent black gloves.

To add flair to her look, the designer of the Fenty label layered gold necklaces. It’s simple, they go wonderfully with her lingerie!

What about her hair? If Rihanna fans are used to never seeing her with the same hairstyle, they’ve discovered a new one.

This time, the young woman has indeed opted for a mullet haircut. In any case, this is not the first time that the artist has revealed her body in lingerie.

On Valentine’s Day, she always wears very elaborate outfits. Last year she had shown herself dressed all in red.

Thus, the applicant had chosen to wear red garter belts. As for her bra, we could distinguish heart-shaped nipple covers.

To add spice to her outfit, she opted for vinyl gloves. Of course, red too. Enough to capsize the hearts of Internet users …