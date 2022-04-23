Rihanna is “really focused” on pregnancy amid Rocky’s arrest as soon as possible: she “hopes for a positive outcome”

After ASAP Rocky was arrested, pregnant Rihanna was fixated on her upcoming bundle of joy.

“She didn’t talk much about [the arrest]. “She is very confident in everything and told her friends that she hopes only for a positive result.”

The 33-year-old rapper “Praise the Lord” was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department after he and Rihanna returned from vacation in Barbados on Wednesday, April 20. In a statement, the Los Angeles Police noted that Rocky (real name Rakim Myers) He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged altercation in November 2021.

According to the police report, the musician, who has been dating the founder of Fenty since February 2020, got into a fierce quarrel with an “acquaintance”, where he allegedly shot the victim with a pistol. It is reported that Rocky fled the scene on foot along with two other men. The victim received minor injuries.

A few hours later on Wednesday, Rocky was released on $550,000 bail, and his next court date was set for August 17.

Rihanna and the New York native confirmed in January that they were expecting their first child together as their relationship continued to heat up.

“[She’s] strong and will do everything she can to help him,” the insider adds about how the pregnant pop star supports her man during his recent arrest. “She loves as soon as possible and wants him to be by her side when she gives birth.”

The Barbadian native is enjoying his motherhood, even showing off his tummy on the cover of April Vogue.

“I wouldn’t say [we] were planning [to start a family],” she explained in her magazine profile earlier this month. — But I certainly don’t mind. I do not know when I am ovulating or something like that. We were just having fun. And then just on the test. …I called him inside and showed him. The next morning I was in the doctor’s office and our journey began.”

Rihanna added: “Of course I won’t let [not being married] stop me from becoming a mom. They will teach me more than I will ever be able to teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they are becoming. Because I’m only here to keep them on the rails—as much a passenger as a driver.”

Although Rihanna and Rocky are still excited to become new parents, they became the subject of breakup rumors last week. The “Fashion Killa” performer was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with Fenty designer Amina Muaddi, who has since publicly denied the charges.