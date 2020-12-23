Rihanna is preparing her own Caribbean cookbook!

Definitely, Rihanna is on all terrains this year! Indeed, the latter is about to release a cookbook! Good news for Rihanna fans! The beautiful singer is about to release a recipe book!

If Rihanna still has not released her famous album “R9”, her fans have much to be consoled! And for good reason, the young woman is about to release a recipe book … Yes, yes, you read that right!

The young woman will therefore highlight Caribbean cuisine! A new passion for cooking that the singer developed during confinement!

Indeed, here is what the beautiful Rihanna had declared to our colleagues at Closer: “I love what I do, but I am always busy and the confinement gave me the time to do things that I could not always to cook, to go for a walk. ”

“It’s important to do little things that we love and to be kind to ourselves,” Riri said!

RIHANNA, BACK TO BARBADOS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

For a week, the beautiful Rihanna has put her suitcases in Barbados! Indeed, the singer is back in her native island to spend the holidays with the family! So, a few days ago, the young woman took advantage of the island heat to wear her best bikini!

Indeed, Riri posted a photo of herself in a bikini that ignited Instagram! Thus, the post in question already has more than 5 million likes, a real record! The comments are also very numerous!

“Too beautiful Rihanna”, “A real top model, I love it! “” Canon, the swimsuit is sublime! »We can read on the singer’s social network!

Comments all more adorable than each other which will therefore please the beautiful brunette! We let you admire the shot in question below!



