Rihanna is back to present her Fenty Skin beauty routine!

Rihanna once again gives us her precious lights. The beauty popesse reveals her routine with her Fenty Skin range!

Fenty Skin might just be the line of products that everyone is going for. Rihanna has sold her treatments well, it must be said. In any case, she wants to convince you through her daily routine.

It’s not Rihanna who wants, and yet … Our beauty papess has decided to give us her little beauty tips, to be on top, just like her.

Perfect skin texture, mat complexion, flawless make-up… There is no denying it, the diva of her fans still continues to panic the Web with her pictures.

Especially since its Fenty Skin beauty line does not spare any skin tone, or even gender. Whether you are a man or a woman, there will always be a product for you.

Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, completely natural, its range has something to seduce us. Just like her and her look at the pinnacle, which she cultivates, in short.

Rihanna therefore offers us on YouTube a preview of her daily routine. Something that all his fans have been asking for!

RIHANNA UNVEILS HER STARTER PACK FENTY SKIN ON YOUTUBE

Even when you wake up, the performer of “Diamonds” shines like a diamond. So it was when she jumped out of bed that the bad girl started her routine.

To start with, she therefore uses her Total Cleans’r, which will strip away all the impurities. Whether it’s stubborn dirt, excess oil or the last traces of makeup from the day before.

Then, Rihanna is adorned with her Fat Water, “my favorite”, as she says herself. This will allow her to relax her pores a little and will mattify her complexion while avoiding any highlight.

To finish her cleansing in style, Rihanna uses her Hydra Vizor to rehydrate her skin before moving on to her favorite step: makeup. A tutorial to follow step by step below.



