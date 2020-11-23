Rihanna: Her fans are sure she will star in Black Panther 2!

In recent days, Internet users have been wondering if Rihanna will be part of the cast of Black Panther 2! Some are even convinced of it!

Since trying her luck in the cinema, Rihanna has been unanimous. Internet users greatly appreciated his way of playing, and his incredible charm on the screen.

Oh yes, remember! So she played in Valerian, Battleship and Guava Island. But also in Ocean’s 8. Her role as a gifted technician was very popular!

Lately, she put the cinema aside to devote herself to her professional projects. Starting with his album ‘R9’. But also her lingerie Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

But imagine that Rihanna could also star in Black Panther II. This is the rumor that has been going around for a few days. Fans have noticed a small detail.

RIHANNA: A ROLE IN BLACK PANTHER?

Indeed, it was therefore a fan who shared Rihanna’s potential comeback in Black Panther II. Neither one nor two, so the noise has spread on social networks.

But also in the media. One thing is certain, so fans of the star were thrilled. On Twitter, we can therefore read: “Rihanna is going to be in Black Panther 2 ??? I am looking forward to this ”.

“This is great, can’t wait! She is really good in the movies! “,” That would suit him so well, that’s too good news, do we agree ?! ”

Or: “I dream or she will be present in Black Panther 2 ?? I am dizzy ! ”

And that’s not all ! According to We Got This Covered sources, Marvel fell in love with the singer, and more specifically with a role in the film.

According to rumors in the hallway, Rihanna is playing the role of Princess Zanda, the leader of the African nation of Narobia.



