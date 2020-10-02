Rihanna gives news after her scooter accident

For the first time after her accident, singer Rihanna gives reassuring news to her fans. She brings up the subject in an interview.

On Instagram, his favorite social network, the superstar is still active and shares his rants but also his news. Currently, she is promoting her new show for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

Filmed during New York Fashion Week, it is possible to watch for the second consecutive year on Amazon Prime Video since October 2, 2020, Riri multiplies the interviews. And in one, the singer agreed to speak for the first time about her electric scooter accident.

Photographed a few weeks earlier with a swollen face, her fans were very concerned. Fortunately, she gave reassuring news. As a reminder, Rihanna was the victim of an electric scooter accident and the star first broke her news in an interview.



