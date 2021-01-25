Rihanna formalizes her relationship with A $ AP Rocky!

That’s it, it’s finally official! Rihanna has just made her relationship canonical with famous rapper A $ AP Rocky, whom she was already dating.

Rihanna has been hanging out with A $ AP Rocky for a while. However, for months now, we had a tendency to believe that it was just a passing fad. However, the two stars seem to formalize their relationship!

It’s been almost a year since Rihanna saw a second youth in the arms of her new Jules. Yep, the star is dating A $ AP Rocky.

Something many fans were waiting for, while others would have liked to see her with Drake. However, Riri is no longer a heart to take and intends to make it clear.

If for months her strategy was to say she was in a loose relationship, things are getting more and more serious. And that’s to their credit.

For some time now, both have been showing themselves arm in arm! In other words, the singer and fashion boss is on cloud nine.

Rihanna was therefore displayed alongside her dear and loving rapper A $ AP Rocky while on vacation in Barbados. She even exchanged a little tender kiss under the eyes of the paparazzi!

BEAUTIFUL RIHANNA SHAKES A LINE OF THE PAST AND LIVES HER BEST LIFE WITH A $ AP ROCKY

For some time now, Rihanna has gone to relax on her native island: Barbados. The opportunity for her to reunite with her loved ones and her family. All in good time !

A $ AP Rocky accompanied him, as a frozen lover, and he did not go unnoticed. If everyone knows him, his family have officially recognized him as Miss Robyn Fenty’s boyfriend!

So Rihanna didn’t hesitate to kiss her Jules in front of their mutual friends. Including the singer’s family based in Barbados.

In the meantime, the two lovebirds have chained the romantic dates. So we saw them jet skiing and even let themselves be towed by a zodiac in an inflatable buoy!

Thus, our singer has drawn a line on his last disastrous relationship. A year ago, she broke up with Hassan Jameel, her toxic ex.

By the way, the Saudi billionaire, dethroned as boyfriend by the talented A $ AP Rocky. For better or for worse, but above all for better.

Introduced to the Barbadian family, A $ AP caused a sensation… The whole family seems to have accepted him and he seems to be a full member now.

Rihanna couldn’t have asked for more, though she doesn’t have a minute to herself. It’s not easy being a singer and a fashion designer, after all!

Either way, the support of her new boyfriend, real name Rakim, gives her the freedom to rest and recharge. Their idyll seems in any case more than fusional!