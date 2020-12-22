Rihanna finds Barbados and all its typical dishes!

Rihanna has decided to spend the end of the year celebrations in Barbados! On the Web, the star even made his fans salivate with local dishes!

Rihanna seems to be taking full advantage of Barbados! Via her Instagram story, the singer has immortalized incredible dishes from her native island.

Despite the pandemic, Rihanna hasn’t had time to twiddle her thumbs this year. Quite the contrary!

As a true Working Girl, the star continued to develop her many brands. Like “Fenty Skin”, but also “Savage X Fenty”.

And obviously, all of its products have been very popular with its community. After a year full of projects, Rihanna has decided to relax in Barbados!

On the program: gogo swims, wild evenings and local tastings. Being very close to her followers, the “Stay” interpreter loves to share images from her vacation on Instagram.

A few hours ago, the incendiary brunette also let her fans know that she was delighting her taste buds with incredible local dishes. The proof in pictures!

RIHANNA HAS HAPPENED IN BARBADOS!

Via her Instagram story, Rihanna immortalized various dishes that she seems to love every day. And that’s not all !

His followers were thus able to discover sandwiches made with spices and minced meat. But also grilled chickens which seemed just as succulent.

“You’re not home until you eat like this man @ og.elaa (…). All out! », Has captioned Rihanna on the Web. There is no doubt that his post made many of his admirers salivate.

In any case, everything seems to roll for the incendiary brunette! Last I heard, the “Work” singer would also have the perfect love affair with A $ AP Rocky.

But for the moment, the two stars are very discreet. Of course, the paparazzi are always on the lookout to be able to immortalize the couple!

And it’s quite likely that the rapper will join his sweetheart in Barbados to celebrate the holiday season by his side … If he hasn’t already. To be continued !



