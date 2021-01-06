Rihanna: Eminem returns with apologies to the singer!

In an interview with Shade 45, Eminem once again apologized to Rihanna. He returned to a rather dark story!

A few weeks ago, Eminem issued a public apology to Rihanna, much to everyone’s surprise. It must be said that no one expected him to apologize in one of his songs. But he did.

In December 2020, Eminem released a brand new album to the delight of his fans. Entitled “Music to Be Murdered By”. And it was in his hit “Zeus” that he apologized to Rihanna. He seemed sincere.

Eminem rapped, “And with all my heart, excuse me, Rihanna. For that leaked song, I’m sorry, Ri. It wasn’t meant to hurt you. ” If fans are wondering the reason for the apology, they’ve had their answer.

In an interview with Shade 45, the singer wanted to come back to these words. More than 10 years ago, the young man was at the heart of the buzz. Beaten by her sweetheart, Chris Brown, the case had traveled the world.

EMINEM SHOCKED BY HIS OWN WORDS AGAINST RIHANNA

> At that time, Eminem had recorded a hit in which he defended Chris Brown. In a hit that has leaked on the Web, we can hear him say that he too would have “beaten this bitch (note: Rihanna)”.

A real shock for the Web, especially since Eminem has already recorded songs with the artist. The young man then confided: “First of all, I wondered how anyone got it.”

The rapper also explained, “Second, I have no recollection of doing this verse. The rhyme scheme doesn’t even sound familiar to me. So I was caught off guard, I was like, ‘What the hell is this?’ “.

The artist also added, “’Did I really say that?’ It was 10 years ago, but that’s no excuse. I think I said that because it rhymed. And looking back now