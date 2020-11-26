Rihanna: discreet, hails the Los Angeles fire brigade!

Rihanna is still the queen of good taste. Lately, the interpreter of “Work” made a very nice tribute, very sexy for the firefighters!

At Rihanna, everything is in the subtlety, in short. Indeed, the star from Barbados cultivates a very sexy and classy style at the same time. To pay homage to the firefighters of LA, she pulls out all the stops.

Rihanna is still – and by far – the popess of fashion. This week, the star even made a discreet and ironic tribute, in short.

Indeed, we saw her wearing a rather original cardigan. He even made her sexy at will, like jaja!

This week, the young woman therefore caused a sensation, all dressed in red! Especially since the star hadn’t put on a bra, apparently!

In short, enough to panic more than one. Fenty’s boss was about to head to her favorite restaurant in Santa Monica.

Dressed in a mask, Rihanna also wore a cap bearing the initials “L.A.F.D”. Or, “Los Angeles Fire Department”. A sexy look worthy of a firefighter!

CANON, RIHANNA STRIKES HER POSITION AND FIRES HER FAVORITE RESTO

Riri was just getting ready to enjoy a good Italian dish at Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant. Beautiful as ever, Rihanna has everything a main course we would like to devour.

The “S&M” singer has made numerous appearances, being followed by the paparazzi. Each time, her look is a real success.

Always stylish and dressed to the nines to go to eat, our star is no exception to the rule and pulls out the big game, with a collector’s item.

Many would already dream of getting this famous red cardigan, which highlights our bad girl. To go with it all, she opted for high-waisted faded blue jeans.

Her little tribute to the Los Angeles firefighters, who set out to control the fires in California, therefore does not go unnoticed. What is obvious is that Rihanna appears amazing there!



