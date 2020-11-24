Rihanna declared her love for model Halima Somalia!

In her latest Instagram story, Rihanna declared her love and love for model Halima Somali. “I love you so much Queen”. It was with this simple sentence that singer Rihanna declared her love for international model Halima Somali.

It has now been two years that the young woman has collaborated with singer Rihanna. The Kenyan had also confided about her collaboration with the Barbadian.

“It was awesome, one of the craziest experiences of my life,” she told WWD. “I am fortunate to walk for the Savage x Fenty brand. And it was so exciting. ”

The young woman made the buzz by parading in hijab in November 2016 during a beauty pageant in Minnesota. The model had thus created an unprecedented buzz.

So that’s how Rihanna decided to hire the young woman for her campaign. Since then, the two artists have become good friends.

RIHANNA DECLARES HER FLAME TO MODEL HALIMA SOMALI

The singer recently made a declaration of love to her podium girlfriend. On social media, she shared Halima Somali’s latest post.

The young woman had uploaded an image on which she wrote this: “This was my first fashion campaign. Thanks to Rihanna. My sister let me wear the hijab that I brought. Thanks Rihanna. For everything “.

A tender message that pleased the singer. In an interview with WWB, the model was full of praise for the fashion designer.

“I like him a lot, Rihanna is amazing. She gave me free rein for the parade. And so I thank her for everything she has done for me, ”she said. “I was lucky enough to meet her. So we both talked a lot ”. A nice story of friendship was therefore born.

Halima Somali’s career therefore took off thanks to Rihanna. The young woman recently exceeded one million followers on Instagram. So well done to her!



